Art students fired up about new equipment

Art classes at Sewell Elementary will involve a bit of baking in the 2018-’19 school year. Though no traditional ovens will be involved, students will have the opportunity to complete their pottery projects the professional way by using a kiln.

Thanks to the efforts of art teacher Rita Schafer who explained how a kiln would benefit the students, Garland Independent School District and the Education Foundation awarded her a grant last October.

Sewell Elementary School purchased the kiln for her classroom at the end of April.

Because Sewell did not already have a kiln, there was not room for a large one. Schafer found a smaller one instead, which she put on wheels. As a teacher, this gives her the ability to roll the kiln around the classroom, use it after school hours, and store it more conveniently.

Morgan Howard • [email protected]

