Garland ISD honors Sachse High School top ten

Ten students from Sachse High School were invited, and celebrated, along with other GISD students, at a special luncheon last week.

Garland Independent School District honored 72 students at the Senior Summit Luncheon Wednesday, May 30 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Senior Summit is a tradition in which GISD celebrates the top ten graduates of each of the district’s seven high schools, including two from Memorial Pathway Academy.

The Sachse students honored were valedictorian Jayson Werth, salutatorian Taylor Enslin, Tia Khuu, Amy Le, Mia Mizan, Alaynah Murphy, Paige Phan, Tess Raiten, Madison Smith and Logan Strother.

All attending students were encouraged to bring their parents and a favorite teacher.

Several different speakers addressed the crowd, including GISD Superintendent Ricardo López.

