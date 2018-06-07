On display

Champions were recognized and talent was showcased during the yearly Sachse football spring game.

The varsity and junior varsity teams suited up in game day jerseys on Tuesday, May 29.

The offense wore orange and defense put on the white tops. The quarterbacks wore grey signifying they couldn’t be tackled. Seeing action behind center were Parker Wells, Xavier Foreman and Anthony Beltran.

“We still have a lot of questions to answer, but all three looked good,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said. “That spot is still up for grabs and we’ll see how things go over the summer and into the start of practices next school year. It’s going to be a good battle.”

The head coach commented the defensive and offensive lines have come a long way.

“We moved some guys on the offensive side to defense. We aren’t as deep as we’ve been in years past, but we are going to be good,” Behrens said.

David Jenkins • [email protected]

