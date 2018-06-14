App created to assist Sachse residents

Sachse citizens will soon have an easier way to have their questions answered.

At a city council meeting Monday, June 4, City Manager Gina Nash and Assistant to the City Manager Lauren Rose presented My Sachse Community Connect. This program will sync with users’ Amazon Alexa or Google Home devices, so that users may ask My Sachse Community Connect any of 50 questions about city events, services and departments.

“This is created to be a resource for residents who want to know more about Sachse,” Nash said. “More than 39 million Americans use these virtual assistants in their homes.”

Creators worked to produce a list of the most common questions Sachse residents have, which will be programmed into the new application along with their answers.

The city of Sachse teamed up with digital marketing company Imaginuity to produce My Sachse Community Connect. It will be available to the public at the end of June. When it becomes functional, users may download it from Amazon and Google app stores.

According to Nash, Sachse will be the second city in Texas to offer such a service.

For the full story see the June 14 issue or subscribe online.

Morgan Howard • [email protected]