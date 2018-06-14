Lady Mustangs basketball leads charge to state tourney

This 2017-’18 school year was filled with team and individual titles for the boys and girls athletic programs.

Below is a breakdown of how Sachse faired, starting with the fall sports, winter and wrapping up with the spring.

Football

The Mustangs stampeded into unknown territory advancing all the way to the Class 6A Div. I semifinals, where they came up just short against Hendrickson.

Earlier in the playoffs, they beat Lake Highlands and Rockwall in overtime.

Sachse finished the season undefeated for another district title, this one in 10-6A, and were 12-1 overall.

Volleyball

The Lady Mustangs capped off the season with a record of 32-11 and were 10-6A champions.

During the 6A Region II playoffs they beat JJ Pearce in five sets and fell in three sets to The Woodlands.

Cross Country

Sachse saved their best for the first part of the postseason, as they swept their way through district competition at Myers Park in McKinney.

The boys nipped Naaman Forest 42-43 and ahead of third-place Garland (92), while the Lady Mustangs (41) finished ahead of Rowlett (46) and Garland (58).

Joshua Schutter (18:12.62) finished third in the varsity race. The next four Mustangs across the line were Seth Alvarez (fifth in 18:27.42), Nicholas Cuzzo (ninth in 18:44.63), Vincent Martinez (11th in 18:51.77) and Isaac Graham (14th in 19:03.76).

Jordan Lande (fourth in 21:44.7) led the Lady Mustang stampede, with Abbie Cisenero (fifth in 21:52.45) coming in right behind her. The next three spots were filled by Aaryn Satterfield (10th in 22:35.6), Izabella Johnson (12th in 22:53.03) and Rebecca Demmelash (13th in 22:58.72).

During the 6A Region II meet, The Mustangs scored 642 points to capture 23rd place, while the Lady Mustangs with 20th overall with 569 points.

The top-five boys runners were Seth Alvarez (18:43.38), Joshua Schutter (18:52.51), Michael Davis (18:53.01), Isaac Graham (18:56.06) and Nicholas Cuzzo (20:17.11).

Jordan Lande (22:02.62) led the Lady Mustangs, with the next four runners being Aaryn Satterfield (22:24.59), Abbie Cisnero (22:42.73), Rebecca Demmelash (23:22.23) and Izabella Johnson (24:02.41).

Girls Basketball

This past season was a history making one for Sachse. They went 30-9 overall and were the first girls team to make it to the state tournament.

They were also the first team in school history to compete at the state level.

On the march to the Alamodome in San Antonio the Lady Mustangs knocked off Lake Highlands 66-26 in bi-district, Mesquite Horn 76-59 in area, Tyler Lee 59-45 in regional quarterfinals, Pflugerville 68-55 in the overtime in regional semifinals and Hendrickson 67-63 in regional finals.

In the state semifinals, eventual state runner-up Converse Judson pulled out a 71-66 win.

Boys Basketball

The Mustangs finished this past season 2-26 overall and were 1-11 for last in district.

Above them were 2-10 North Garland and Garland at 4-8.

Making the postseason were 12-0 South Garland, Rowlett 10-2, Lakeview Centennial 7-5 and Naaman Forest 6-6.

David Jenkins