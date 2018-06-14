Sachse High celebrates Class of 2018

More than 670 seniors from Sachse High School received diplomas Saturday, June 9 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

Khang Truong Vo, senior class president, led the pledge of allegiance and the Texas pledge. Student Council President Helen Nguyen welcomed the graduates and guests and Superintendent Ricardo López gave opening greetings. After the wind ensemble and A Cappella choir performed “From Sea to Shining Sea,” SHS principal Shae Creel addressed the crowd.

Valedictorian Jayson Werth urged his fellow graduates to stay passionate and positive.

“Let’s approach everything we do with passion and with determination so that we may end with the utmost best,” he said. “In the end, this is what defines our personal success, monetary or not.”

He reminded his class of how much they grew and accomplished during high school. After facing numerous hardships, he said, they managed to come out victorious.

“When we are faced with those long days where we search three hours for a single error in our computer code, or we work out a math problem thirty times and still mess up, or we study our rears off and still do badly on an exam, let’s remember to not get discouraged,” Jayson said. “Though we may be faced with defeat or failure from time to time, realize that without failure, we would not know success, since success blossoms forth from failure.”

The valedictorian ended his address by challenging his classmates to stay positive no matter what they face. He expressed his appreciation for the attitude that his peers have exhibited and asked them to continue being caring and compassionate. According to Jayson, kindness is the best way to make a difference in the world.

Morgan Howard • [email protected]