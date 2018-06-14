The front lines of fatherhood

Pastors, fire captain, talk serving and parenting today

Craig Rush knows all too well the challenges families face today. As the campus pastor of Chase Oaks Church Woodbridge Campus, and as the father of three children, ages 7, 5 and 3, the demands of family and church keep him busy.

Rush said he tries not to put additional expectations on his kids knowing the profession he is in.

“But I’m sure it happens from time to time,’ he said. “ Thankfully, I pastor a “come as you are” church so I try to be a “come as you are” person whether I’m in the role of dad or pastor.”

Rush knows parenting younger children is a bit easier and tougher roads may be in his future. “Check back with me when they’re teenagers,” he said.

While pastors offer compassion and hope, and the comfort of God, even people like Rush get discouraged with the violence affecting children today.

“I do get discouraged when I think about school violence, the nature of what kids are exposed to, and so many challenges in today’s culture, but with every challenge there’s also opportunity,” he said. “I communicate on a much deeper level with my 7 year old, for example, because I want to be proactive rather than constantly reactive.”

Rush believes an open line of communication is vital with kids being exposed to so much at an early age.

Sonia Duggan • [email protected]