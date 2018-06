Michelle Howarth defeated Frank Millsap to claim Place 2 on the Sachse City Council in today’s runoff election.

Howarth received 61.62 percent of the votes cast, with 440 of the 714 total votes registered in both early and election day balloting.

The two earned a place in the runoff election, unseating incumbent Charlie Ross and beating out Ammar Quashshu to advance from the regular election in May.

Sachse City Council is scheduled to canvass the results at their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.