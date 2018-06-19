Shooting in Sachse parking lot

A man was shot last night in a parking lot outside the Sachse AutoZone.

According to press lease issued by the Sachse police department, police responded to a call at 9:51 p.m. on Monday, June 18. Several callers had reported hearing gunshots.

“I was coming from Lowe’s and was right next to a police cruiser. Suddenly the cruiser started going really fast,” said witness Cedric Alford. “I turned near the AutoZone and then I heard the gunshots. They didn’t sound like they were high caliber, but they were definitely gunshots.”

Alford stopped at the Kroger gas station and saw two handcuffed males and a man lying on the ground, who police have identified as Devonte Marshall, a 21-year-old Dallas resident.

The press release states that the handcuffed men were trying to sell motorcycles when Marshall approached them with a gun. The two, both licensed to carry handguns, shot at Marshall multiple times.

“Ambulances came about five minutes later and worked on the guy,” Alford said. “That probably took another five minutes, then they loaded him up.”

Marshall was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, police said. They are still investigating further details.

For more information, see the June 28 edition of The Sachse News.

