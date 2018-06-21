Cultivating creativity

The Wylie Art Gallery is Wylie’s best-kept secret.

Located downtown on Ballard Street, this growing gallery tries to create a different world – one in which people can escape everyday life and find an outlet for creativity.

Pat Bentine and Lynn Grimes founded the gallery in 2007. According to Bentine, Grimes loved art, but was better at business. Grimes contacted Bentine, a self-taught artist and member of several different art societies in the San Antonio area, and the Wylie Art Gallery was formed.

In 2017, Cheryl Mabry took over as owner.

“One of our main purposes is to be a conduit for all of the phenomenal artists that we have here,” she said. “There are a lot of skills lost if we don’t promote art, music and theatre. Those kinds of community fine arts are important to me and to everyone here at the gallery. Bringing up the next generations is a huge part of why I think we’re necessary for the quality of life in our community, and why we all work so hard.”

In addition to showcasing art, the gallery also offers classes and events. Workers teach weekly drawing and painting classes for students of all ages, and hold camps in the summer. There are evening activities throughout the year, such as wine and cheese nights and artist demonstrations. Each April, there is a student art show featuring the work of Wylie-area children. Soon the gallery will also host ladies’ afternoon teas and men’s breakfasts.

