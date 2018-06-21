High schools come together to perform

Wylie residents know about the good-natured rivalry between Wylie East and Wylie High School, but a love for theatre brought the two schools together last week.

Summer on Stage, a weeklong theatre camp from June 11-15, was held at Wylie High School. The two high schools, along with Burnett, Cooper and McMillan Junior Highs, participated in various theatre workshops culminating in the performances of two different plays. This is the third year of the camp.

“We have done costuming, props, stage movement, voice, choreography and auditions,” said Polly Harrison, Wylie High School theatre director and this year’s camp director. “The younger students are learning how to audition for a high school program, and we’re coaching the older students on how to build portfolios and resumes for college auditions.”

The camp participants worked on putting together a show. The junior high students performed Oscar Wilde’s Broken Hearts and the high school kids performed Jim Leonard Jr.’s The Diviners. Students also had the opportunity to learn about the technical side of theatre by building and painting sets.

