Howarth wins Place 2 seat

Michelle Howarth defeated Frank Millsap for Sachse City Council Place 2 in the runoff election Saturday, June 16.

According to the unofficial reports, Howarth received 441 of the 715 total votes cast, or 61.68 percent. Millsap received 274, or 38.32 percent.

In early voting, Howarth won 299 votes and Millsap won 204.

The two earned places in the runoff elections after beating incumbent Charlie Ross and Ammar Quashshu in the May 5 election. In last month’s election, Howarth received 303 of the 870 total votes cast for Place 2, and Millsap received 293.

“It was a clean race,” Millsap said. “She won fair and square, and with enough margin. The people of Sachse are going to continue going in the right direction.”

Sachse city council will canvass the votes on Tuesday, June 26, which will make the results official.

The city of Sachse has 14,081 registered voters, according to city secretary Michelle Sirianni. 870 voted in the May 5 election, or 6.18 percent of voters. 715 voted in the runoff election, or 5.01 percent of voters.

Morgan Howard • [email protected]