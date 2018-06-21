Sachse to light up night skies

Sachse officials are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.

On Tuesday, July 3, the city will host its annual Red, White and Blue Blast at Heritage Park. A parade will kick off the festivities at 6 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks display at 9:30.

According to recreation supervisor Cynthia Wiseman, this year’s celebration will be better than ever before.

“We have some exciting new additions to the kid’s areas including a petting zoo with pony rides, a water slide and carnival rides,” she said. “Other highlights of the evening include onstage hula-hoop and marshmallow stuff contests with donations of Whataburger-for-a-year baskets and gift cards to some of the winners.”

Pyro Shows will once again put on the fireworks show. Last year was the first time they participated in the Red, White and Blue Blast. The company also hosts the nationally renowned Kaboom Town! display in Addison.

Other activities will include foam machines, bounce houses, face painting, music from the Party Machine, and a cooling “splashdown” courtesy of the Sachse fire department. The 14 food vendors consist of The Pink Company, Epic Pop, Pop’s Fish and Shrimp, Yummy Pizza, AJ’s Ice, SU Amazing Foods, Rambling Roast Concessions, Smiley Cup, La Rosita, Snowie of Texas, Pitter’s BBQ, Back East Eats, Pro Catering and Sachse Lion’s Club.

Morgan Howard • [email protected]