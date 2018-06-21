Teams to compete in Rowlett State Qualifying Tournament

Wylie, Wylie East and Plano East will have one final shot to qualify for the Div. I 7-on-7 tournament.

The trio is scheduled to compete in the Friday, June 22 Rowlett SQT.

The tourney is the final qualifier before the June 29-30 competition at College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Last week, Wylie took part in the June 16 H.E.B. Shootout at Hurst.

The Pirates ended up 1-2 in Pool F. They beat Azle 27-26, and lost against Mansfield Timberview 30-15 and Denton 29-24.

Denton finished 3-0, with Azle and Timberview each going 1-2.

Moving on to College Station were Denton Guyer with a 33-12 win over Trinity Christian Addison, Arlington Lamar knocked off Arlington 34-27 and Midlothian beat Corsicana 43-27. Denton defeated DeSoto 34-33, but both teams were disqualified following a fight.

David Jenkins • [email protected]