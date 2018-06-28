Collecting history, memories

In an age where everything is instant, Albert Kahanek likes to surround himself with reminders of the old-fashioned.

Whether it is a stereoscopic viewer, a World War I-era postcard or a Native American arrowhead, the items in Kahanek’s collections never stop increasing.

“I never really realized I was a collector,” he said. “A lot of my items are from my childhood, so I would say I’ve been collecting all along and not knowing it.”

Kahanek, 79, retired in April after working as a pharmacist for more than 50 years. He grew up in Hallettsville and later attended the University of Texas at Austin. He moved to Dallas after graduating, where he remained until moving to Sachse 20 years ago. His three children also live in Sachse, and his six grandkids grew up there as well.

