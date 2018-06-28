New WISD principals announced

New Wylie Independent School District principals, assistant principals and an administrator were introduced last week at a meeting of the board of trustees.

The school board meeting was held Tuesday, June 18.

“We have several employees who are moving up to recognize, and a few new employees to introduce,” Assistant Superintendent Scott Winn said. “As you know, when we promote people, it causes a ripple effect that creates opportunities for people to advance.”

Promoted from within the district were Jill Vasquez, new Director of Special Services, and three school principals.

Vasquez holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas Tech University, a master’s from Dallas Baptist University and her principal’s certification. She started her teaching career in 1995 in Lubbock ISD, and has been a campus Title I literacy coordinator, assistant principal and since 2008 was principal at Groves Elementary School.

The Special Services Department works with campuses to coordinate and support local, state and federal programs, several of them dealing with at-risk students.

