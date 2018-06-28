Sachse makes history

Sachse 7-on-7 football is set to make history at College Station.

The Mustangs will compete for the first time in the Div. I state tournament at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

They’ll be one of 64 teams ranging from Class 5A to 6A from around the state vying for a championship.

“It’s always good to be able to play good competition and they is going to be some good teams out there,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said.

Pool play is slated for Friday, June 29 and bracket games are Saturday, June 30.

Sachse had to compete in a pair of state qualifying tournaments in order to advance to College Station.

