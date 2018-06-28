Summer feeding program begins

Students in Garland ISD will not be missing meals this summer.

On June 12, Garland ISD began its annual tradition of feeding children in the summer.

Thirteen different schools are offering free meals to Garland students. The locations include Back, Caldwell, Club Hill, Daugherty, Davis, Handley and Park Crest Elementary Schools, Bussey and Houston Middle Schools, Lakeview Centennial and Naaman Forest High Schools, Austin Academy for Excellence and Memorial Pathway Academy. All the participating schools are summer school locations.

Each location has select weeks when they will offer meals. All schools combined, the program will last from June 12 to July 26.

The service is open to all Garland ISD students up to age 18. According to Jennifer Craig, assistant director of nutrition menu operations, the program usually feeds around 2,500 breakfasts and lunches each day.

For the full story see the June 28 issue or subscribe online.

Morgan Howard • [email protected]