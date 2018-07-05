Back at it again

Braden Shewmake, Wylie East graduate, kicked off his summer of baseball with the USA Collegiate National team.

Things began June 27 versus the Coastal Plain League Select at Coleman Field in Cary, NC.

That was followed by the 18th annual USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC and Coleman Field. The series was slated for June 28-30 and July 1-2.

The USA Collegiate team then faces Japan in the July 1-8 42nd annual USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star series.

Games will be played at BB&T Park in Charlotte, NC, Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Grayson Station in Savannah, Ga., Riley Park in Charleston, SC and Luther Williams Field in Macon, Ga.

David Jenkins • [email protected]