Community chats help update citizens on crime in city

Sachse citizens have a new way to engage with their police department.

On Thursday, June 28, the Sachse police held their first community chat. The event took place at Woodbridge Café, where community members gathered to converse with officers over coffee and breakfast.

“This is an opportunity to interact with members of the police department and get to know us one on one,” said Police Chief Bryan Sylvester. “This is a chance to talk about what’s going on with the police department.”

According to Sylvester, they hope to hold these events every quarter, and at different times of the day. The intention is to provide residents with plenty of opportunities to attend. Some chats may be on weekends, some in the evening and others in the morning.

A group of more than a dozen residents gathered to present various problems to the attending officers. Some of the issues brought up included 18-wheelers on the road, the e-watch system, planned roadwork, homelessness and the lack of regard for stop signs.

Officers answered their questions and explained all the work going on behind the scenes. They hope to maintain good relations with the community by improving communication measures, emphasizing public safety and holding different events.

For the full story see the July 5 issue or subscribe online.

Morgan Howard • [email protected]