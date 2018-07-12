City hires senior center manager

The Laurie Schwenk Senior Activity Center in Sachse has a new director.

Carla Ayala took over the position left vacant after the sudden passing of longtime manager Dixie Dickson in May.

The new director said she heard about the job opening through the Texas Municipal League website and since job opportunities at senior centers can be hard to find, she took the opportunity to apply.

Ayala began her duties as senior center manager Monday, July 9. She is in charge of coordinating programs and people at the center.

“They have a pretty phenomenal program, which I’m glad to be a part of,” she said. “I hope to build upon the already-excellent programs that are here. I want to get to know the heart of the people – what they like, what they don’t like, maybe expose them to some things they didn’t know they would like. At the core of everything I do is improving the quality of life where I can for the senior population.”

