King appointed Mayor pro tem

Councilmember Cullen King was elected Mayor pro tem last week.

In a regular meeting Monday, July 2, the city council voted to appoint King to the yearlong position. His term will last until the first session after electing new city council members next year.

The Mayor pro tem serves as mayor when the mayor is absent. Councilmember Paul Watkins held the title throughout 2017-’18.

“I’d be honored to serve in this capacity,” King said. “I appreciate the nomination.”

Councilmember Michelle Howarth was also sworn in and appointed to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and Library Boards. She will serve as a liaison between those boards and the city council.

In an executive session, council members discussed an economic development agreement between Rowlett Florist of Sachse and Sachse Economic Development Corporation. The council approved the agreement in the regular meeting.

Morgan Howard • [email protected]