Taking top honors

Sachse softball proved itself to be the top team in District 10-6A and it showed in the selection of honors.

Leading the way were Most Valuable Player Mattie Boyd, Offensive Player of the Year Savana Williams, Newcomer of the Year Caitlin Clem and Coach of the Year Pete Vamvakas.

Making the first-team were Sarah Wheeler and Tarynn Luttrull.

Kaitlin Lusk and Victoria Ochoa were picked for the second-team.

Bailey Balderson was an honorable mention.

Selected academic all-district were Skyler Rheaume, Hailey Berry, Luttrull, Lusk, Balderson, Boyd and Williamson.

Sachse finished 21-8-1 overall and 10-6A champions at 11-1. It was the program’s first outright district title in school history.

David Jenkins • [email protected]