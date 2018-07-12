The cafeteria is closed

Summer means many things to parents of school-age children but what about those who cannot afford the increase in their grocery bill? Parents of children who qualify for the free or reduced lunch program often find their budget stretched thin with children home during the day and no summer food programs available through Wylie ISD.

Amazing Grace Food Pantry located at 1711 Parker Rd. in Wylie/St. Paul serves about 180-200 families every week. The pantry always needs donations of cash or food to help buy the extra items needed from the North Texas Food Bank.

Karen Ellis, Amazing Grace executive director said, “Parents always enjoy extra items like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti O’s, pizza and any other east to fix meals.”

Sonia Duggan • [email protected]