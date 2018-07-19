Free supplies to be distributed at August Back 2 School Fair

Backpacks, school supplies, immunizations and haircuts will be provided free of charge to qualifying Wylie Independent School Districts students at the annual Back 2 School Fair slated for Saturday, Aug. 4.

The fair, hosted by the school district, is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Wylie, 200 N. Ballard Ave. Entrance is from Jefferson Street on the north side of the church.

WISD Family Liaison Specialist Joley Martin reported that the district provided school supplies to more than 700 students at the fair last year.

To qualify for free backpacks, school supplies and uniform assistance, students or their parents must provide documentation of need such as free/reduced lunch program, Medicaid, WIC, Lonestar card, Social Security, disability, unemployment or active military.

Joe Reavis • [email protected]