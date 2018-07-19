Mustangs earn 10-6A awards

Three players, head coach take superlatives

Sachse baseball reaped the rewards of winning the District 10-6A title with a slew of honors.

Superlatives went to Most Valuable Player Preston Baumgartner, Defensive Player of the Year Robert Hines and Pitcher of the Year David Gonzalez.

Head coach Chris Burrow shared the Coach of the Year award with Lakeview Centennial’s John Lenihan.

Making the first-team were Jordan Granado (pitcher), Cameron Cromer (second base), Chase Alford (outfield) and Tye Fairley (outfield).

