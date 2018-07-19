Sachse vehicles burgled

A wave of vehicle burglaries occurred the night of Friday, July 6. According to Police Chief Bryan Sylvester, several vehicles in the Hunters Ridge-Haverhill area were broken into after their owners left them unlocked. A nearby security camera captured footage of the suspects. Sachse police have asked residents to watch the video on their Facebook page and email Detective Andrew Abbott at [email protected] with any information.

“The police department would like to remind citizens when leaving their vehicle, to remove any valuables and lock their vehicles and activate the alarm system,” Chief Sylvester said. “Doing so will significantly reduce this crime of opportunity. Additionally, should any citizen see something or someone that looks out of place or suspicious, please call 911 immediately and report it.”

Morgan Howard • [email protected]