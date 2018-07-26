People with Disabilities roundtable set for August

Council rejects community center bid

Feedback from Sachse residents will have the potential to improve their city.

At a city council meeting Monday, July 16, Lauren Rose, assistant to the city manager, announced a People with Disabilities Community Roundtable.

The event will be held Thursday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at city council chambers.

According to Rose, the city hopes the discussion will allow the city to make improvements for its disabled citizens. There will be four tables covering different aspects of life in Sachse: parks and recreation, the library, pedestrian infrastructure and public safety.

For the full story see the July 26 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]