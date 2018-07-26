Sachse student attends Space Academy in Alabama

A Sachse student recently achieved a rare honor.

Last month Mikayla Sears, 12, attended Space Academy, a branch of Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. The weeklong camp promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), especially relating to space travel.

For Mikayla, who wants to be an astronaut and pilot in the military, it was a perfect opportunity to explore her passions.

“It’s helped me learn about the people I’m going to work with someday,” she said. “One of my favorite things was building rockets and testing and launching them. They didn’t work but it was still really fun. I also learned about teamwork and listening to everyone.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]