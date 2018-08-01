Sachse teens serve in Jamaica

A group of Sachse teens traveled to Jamaica earlier this summer in order to make a difference.

Chase Oaks Church at Woodbridge took more than 40 of its youth group members to Montego Bay June 11-17. The team served at Jamaica Christian School for the Deaf, West Haven Children’s Home and a local church.

“On the trip, I learned to serve God whenever,” said 17-year-old Chloe Flick. “You have to look for ways to serve and He’ll be there. I also learned to serve God through my actions.”

At the deaf school, the youth group interacted with the kids and also helped with small construction projects. According to Chloe, they helped build buildings, mix concrete and provide similar services. They led Vacation Bible School at the local church and spent time with the residents of West Haven, a center for kids and young adults with special needs.

“My favorite thing was going to the deaf school,” Chloe said. “The kids wanted to talk to us even though they can’t speak. They would grab journals and write what they wanted to say. Mission trips teach us how to be humble, kind and generous, and how to serve God. Seeing those who have less shows us that we need to serve, and it opens our eyes.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]