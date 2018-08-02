Air Force Sergeant, Sachse native celebrated at MLB game

The Air Force and Major League Baseball (MLB) recently came together to reunite a Sachse native with his wife and daughter.

Staff Sergeant Cole Condiff had been deployed for six months when he got a call from his captain. MLB wanted to bring Condiff home early and help him surprise his family at the July 17 All-Star game in Washington, D.C.

“It was a lot of deceiving on my end,” Condiff said. “My wife, Rachael, doesn’t like a lot of attention so I had to make up an excuse for her to want to come out.”

The sergeant told his family that he would not be able to come home, and sent a video of himself saying hello to everyone. The video aired at the game and Rachael was honored as a military spouse. Then Condiff walked into the stadium to greet his family in real life.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]