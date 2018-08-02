Collin, Dallas County release certified property tax values

Collin and Dallas Central Appraisal Districts recently released certified property tax values for the city of Sachse. In both counties, values increased by a few percentage points.

Certified values are what the county looks at to charge property taxes, which can also help governing bodies fund budgets for the coming year. Collin County released values July 18 and Dallas County released values July 25.

The combined total for Sachse came in at $2.37 billion, a 10.72 percent increase from last year’s $2.14 billion. The city added $230 million in value.

Sachse is unique in how it spans two different counties. Home and tax values differ depending on which county a person resides in.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]