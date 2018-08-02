GISD increases security measures

With the recent rise in school shootings, many families are concerned about students’ safety when school starts again. Garland ISD, however, is working to keep kids safe from all types of threats.

According to GISD security coordinator Keith Chapman, the district has worked all summer installing cameras, security vestibules and more. These improvements, scheduled to be completed by the end of summer 2019, will drastically improve security in all Garland schools.

Renovations to Armstrong and Sewell Elementary Schools, Hudson Middle School and Sachse High School are already near completion.

“It’s been a lot of teamwork within various departments in the district,” Chapman said. “So many people, when you talk about security, always think of the most dire situation – the school shooting. But there are so many other things we deal with, like unexpected visitors or weather or natural gas leaks. We just want the staff to have tools to get the help that they need.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]