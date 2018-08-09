Chamber of Commerce offers Leadership Sachse

Sachse residents have another way to get involved in their community.

Leadership Sachse is a class offered by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. The nine-month program allows members to cultivate leadership skills, network with neighbors and increase knowledge about local government and economics.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Aug. 14. A committee will sort through applications anonymously to select participants for the upcoming year. A fee of $600 is required.

According to the program’s website, members cannot miss more than 16 hours of class and must complete eight hours of community service, attend one city council meeting and attend one GISD or WISD school board meeting. The class will involve one trip to Austin and will culminate in a graduation ceremony in May.

Participants meet once a month. Each class period will begin with breakfast and have a designated dress code.

For more details or to apply, visit http://www.sachsechamber.com/leadership-sachse.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]