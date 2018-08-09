Kim qualifies for U.S. Amateur Championships

Sachse golfer Dylan Kim will compete in the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship.

The tournament is Aug. 6-12 at The Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs.

She qualified for this year’s U.S. Women’s Open, but ended up missing the cut.

Kim transferred to the University of Arkansas last year after taking a medical redshirt season at Baylor University, due to a benign tumor that was removed from her leg in October 2015.

For the full story see the Aug. 9 issue or subscribe online.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]