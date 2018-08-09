New law creates much-needed path to a diploma

Merica Clark did not graduate with her friends in 2005. She had her cap and gown, announcements and parties she planned to attend, then just days before the ceremony, she found out that she failed two state tests and would not get to walk across the stage.

Thirteen years later, Clark will finally get her diploma thanks to a new law passed in May.

The Texas Legislature started working to reverse the problem with Path2Diploma, a program which makes it possible for former students to finally get their diplomas.

To graduate high school in Texas, students must pass their classes as well as several standardized tests. But if they are unable to pass a state exam, they cannot get their diplomas – even if they made all A’s in class.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]