Outside occupations, extreme heat pose many challenges

Although scorching summer temperatures have run area residents indoors in search of relief, many workers must take precautions to avoid heat-related dangers while still doing their jobs.

Some of the more dangerous jobs, as the mercury climbs into triple digits day after day, are lawn care, roofing and even public safety.

Firefighters, for example, must battle the day’s heat on top of heat from fires and their equipment when responding to a call.

“It’s a constant effort,” said engine driver and operator Scott Potter. “Sometimes we’re only out for 20 minutes, sometimes up to two hours or more. It’s so much hotter in our gear.”

For the full story see the Aug. 9 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]