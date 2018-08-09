Vehicle burglaries continue

More vehicles have been burglarized in residential Sachse areas.

According to Lieutenant Marty Cassidy, the police have received 20 reports of vehicle burglaries since the start of June.

“The vast majority of those vehicle burglaries have been to vehicles that were left unlocked,” Cassidy said. “We encourage everyone to remove all their valuables from and lock their cars every night. Don’t make it easy for these thieves.”

The most recent of these crimes occurred Tuesday, July 31, near Horseshoe and Tack Lanes.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]