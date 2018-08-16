Clear the Shelter Aug. 18

North Texans have a unique opportunity to bring home a new family member for free.

Sachse Animal Shelter will participate in Clear the Shelter Saturday, Aug. 18. On this day, shelters across the country allow visitors 18 years old and up, and with valid identification, to adopt pets for free.

“We’ll have free adoptions, and free spaying, neutering and shots,” said Sachse Animal Shelter employee Mary Bodine. “We’re trying to help get all our animals into homes. It’s a lifelong commitment – it isn’t just a free dog or cat. We want them in homes where people will love them and take care of them. They’re not disposable.”

The usual adoption fee is $80. If an animal has been spayed and neutered before arriving at the shelter, the fee is $25.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]