Reduction in tax rate proposed

Property tax bills will rise in Sachse in spite of the fact that the city council is considering a reduction in the tax rate.

At a city council meeting Monday, Aug. 6, director of finance Teresa Savage presented the proposed new tax rate. The proposed rate for the 2018-’19 fiscal year is 72 cents per $100. This is 2.7279 cents less than last year’s rate.

If the rate is adopted, property owners’ taxes are expected to increase by 1.499 cents because property appraisals increased 10.5 percent.

This year’s effective tax rate is 70.5010 cents. According to Texas Comptroller, effective tax rate is the rate the taxing unit needs to generate the same amount of revenue it received the previous year on properties taxed both years.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]