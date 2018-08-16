Road improvements planned

City officials continue to work on plans for improving major roads in Sachse.

Sachse Road and Merritt Road are set to be upgraded in various ways. While physical work has not yet started, both projects are nearing the end of their planning stages.

The first major project will widen Sachse Road from State Highway 78 to Miles Road. An emphasis is placed on the intersection at 5th Street and Westcreek. According to Greg Peters, director of public works and engineering, a roundabout will be installed at that location to decrease speed and improve the flow of traffic.

Construction should begin in the fall and will likely take 12-18 months to complete, depending on weather conditions and construction phasing.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]