Sachse graduate picked for preseason honors

Cyera Hintzen, University of Texas, added to her list of awards with another soccer preseason selection.

The Sachse graduate was a unanimous selection to the 2018 Preseason All-Big 12 team.

This marks the second season the junior was named, after being picked last year. She was just one of two sophomores to earn the preseason honor.

Hintzen was joined by fellow teammate Haley Berg, along with nine other players from around the Big 12.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]