School starts Monday for GISD students

Students in Garland Independent School District return to classes next week.

School starts at 8:10 a.m. for elementary schools, 8:50 a.m. for middle schools and 7:30 a.m. for high schools. Morning prekindergarten begins at 8:02 a.m. and afternoon prekindergarten at 12:17 p.m.

Two weeks after classes start, students and teachers have their first holiday. Labor Day falls on Sept. 3 this year. Other breaks during the first semester are Fair Day on Oct. 15, Thanksgiving from Nov. 19-22 and Christmas from Dec. 24 to Jan. 7, 2019.

With school once again in session, drivers must take extra precautions. School zone speed limits will resume during certain hours, and buses will be on the road.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]