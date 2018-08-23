Be prepared, get CERT training

Sachse citizens have an opportunity to impact their community and families in a major way.

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training will occur Sept. 15 and 22. The class requires a fee of $25 and will be held in the Emergency Operations Center in the public safety building.

Topics will cover first aid, putting out small fires, severe weather, disaster psychology, search and rescue and more.

“It prepares every citizen to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours,” said Tricia Lindsey, assistant director of CERT. “During most disasters, you won’t see a first responder for at least three days. You’re pretty much on your own.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]