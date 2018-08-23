Mustangs loaded at skill spots

Sachse football lost a large senior class to graduation last school year.

However, there’s still plenty of talent back for the 2018 season.

“We lost a lot of people, but that is something that happens every season. We are going to have some surprises this season with players that step up. You may not have expected them to do that before the start of the season,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said.

The Mustangs receiving corps returns nearly intact with Chase Cromer, Cameron Cromer, Derrick Rose and Trent Dean.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]