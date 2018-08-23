School counselor nominated

A local educator is in the running for a national award.

Amy Segrest, counselor at Cox Elementary in Sachse, recently received a nomination for LifeChanger of the Year. This award honors teachers who make a difference in the lives of their students and colleagues alike.

Krista Wilson, principal of Cox, nominated Segrest.

“When I think about Cheri Cox Elementary and the students that enter here each day, I know that they are blessed to have a counselor like Amy Segrest,” Wilson said in a press release. “She is a leader on campus who sees herself in each of her students.”

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]