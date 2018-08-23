School districts receive report cards

The Texas Education Agency handed out accountability ratings last week to school districts across Texas.

Garland received a B, as did five other districts in Dallas County Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The new system gives districts an A-F score based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gap.

Student achievement includes STAAR performance, college, career and military readiness, and graduation rate. School progress monitors academic growth and how it compares to surrounding districts. Closing the gap refers to how different demographics within a school perform.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]