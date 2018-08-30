First day student numbers decrease

First day attendance numbers last week showed that Sachse schools started classes with slightly fewer students than it did a year ago.

Sachse-based campuses reported 5,426 students attended Monday, Aug. 20, for the first day of classes for the 2018-’19 school year. In 2017, that number was 5,465.

The smallest populations were counted at the two elementary schools. Sewell had 636 students on the first day and 647 on the second day. Armstrong counted 812 on the first day and 814 on the second day. On the first day last year, 617 students showed up to Sewell and 827 attended Armstrong.

Hudson Middle School increased by 19, with 1,269 students Aug. 20 and 1,279 Aug. 21.

Sachse High School had the largest enrollment number. A total of 2,709 students were counted on the first day and 2,720 on the second day. This is 62 fewer students than last year.

According to GISD communications specialist Caren Rodriguez, enrollment numbers typically increase between the first day and Labor Day.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]