Lady Mustangs capture championship

Sachse pushed its volleyball record to 22-5 after a full week of non-district action.

After a rough start they bounced back to win the challengers bracket in the PSA Lone Star Circle of Champions.

The Lady Mustangs beat Gregory-Portland in three sets at PSA Murphy.

They made it to the finale after defeating Fort Worth All Saints and Frisco Memorial in two sets, and Concordia-Lutheran School (Tomball) in three.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]