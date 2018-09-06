Down to the wire

Last-second field goal does in Mustangs

It came down to the last second last Friday during the season opener at Buddy Echols Field.

As the clock hit all zeroes Coppell had pulled out the 30-28 victory on a field goal as time expired.

“He (Caden Davis) had an incredible kick. It would have been good from another couple of yards,” SHS head coach Mark Behrens said.

He added, “I’m proud though of the way we came back from a slow start. We had some kids that didn’t have as much game experience and it showed early. Once we settled in we were a completely different team.”

By David Jenkins • [email protected]